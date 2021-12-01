Sky Max Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Amazing Mr Blunden’

The Amazing Mr Blunden will premiere on Sky Max on Christmas Eve (Friday December 24th) at 7pm, it has been announced.

In The Amazing Mr Blunden, Christmas adventure arrives for London teenagers Jamie and Lucy Allen in the form of a mysterious old man, Mr Blunden, who offers their mum the opportunity to become the caretaker of a ruined country house – one that’s said to be haunted. Within its neglected, overgrown grounds, Jamie and Lucy have an encounter with what appears to be a pair of ghost children.

But these spooky kids, Sara and Georgie, aren’t actually ghosts. They’ve travelled forwards in time to seek help, believing they’re going to be murdered by the wicked Mr and Mrs Wickens. And Lucy and Jamie’s strange visitor seems to be the key to it all. With his help, they must travel back to 1821 to save Sara and Georgie and redeem their remorseful new friend – The Amazing Mr Blunden. The drama is produced by Adorable Media in association with Sky Studios and stars Simon Callow, Mark Gatiss, Tamsin Greig, Tsion Habte, Jason Rennie, India Fowler and Xavier Wilkins. Mark Gatiss penned the script and serves as the director.

