Sky Max Sets Premiere Date For ‘Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After’

Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After will premiere on Sky Max on Thursday December 23rd at 8pm, it has been announced.

Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After picks up where the fairy tale left off.The eponymous siblings have escaped the witch’s gingerbread house – only to be dismayed to learn that their village – their family included – is being enchanted by a mysterious stranger plying them with sweet treats. But didn’t the witch get roasted at 180°C for twenty minutes per pound? Determined to set things right, it’s up to Hansel and Gretel to face their worst fears and return to the witch’s house for a final showdown. The one-off, which is the third entry in the After Ever After series, is produced by King Bert Productions and stars David Walliams, Sheridan Smith and Mark Addy.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.