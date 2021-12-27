Sky Max Sets Premiere Date For ‘A Discovery Of Witches’ Season 3

The third and final season of A Discovery Of Witches will premiere on Sky Max on Friday January 7th at 9pm, it has been announced.

A Discovery Of Witches is set in a world where witches, vampires and daemons secretly live and work alongside humans, hidden in plain sight. The drama series, which is based on Deborah Harkness’ trilogy of novels, is produced by Bad Wolf and stars Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Owen Teale, Malin Buska, Alex Kingston, Aiysha Hart, Edward Bluemel, Lindsay Duncan, Peter McDonald, Trevor Eve, Gregg Chillin, Adelle Leonce, Tanya Moodie, Daniel Ezra, Toby Regbo, Steven Cree, Jacob Ifan, Ivanno Jeremiah, Greg McHugh, Olivier Huband, Paul Rhys and Parker Sawyers.

In the show’s final season, Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) return from their trip to 1590 to find tragedy at Sept-Tours. They must find the missing pages from the Book of Life and the Book itself before it’s too late. Their enemies are gearing up against them, and a monster from Matthew’s past who has been lying in wait will return for revenge. The show’s third and final season is based on the final book in Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy of novels. Kara Manley, Lachlan MacKinnon, Jane Tranter, Deborah Harkness, Lisa Holdsworth and Helen Raynor are the executive producers.

