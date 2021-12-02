Netflix UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

Vikings spin-off Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix UK on Friday February 25th, it has been announced.

Vikings: Valhalla is set in the early 11th century, over a hundred years after the end of the original Vikings series, and chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson.

As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. The drama series is produced by MGM Television and stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin and Caroline Henderson. Jeb Stuart is the showrunner and serves as an executive producer alongside Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer and Paul Buccieri.

