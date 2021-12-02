Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Titans’ Season 3

The third season of Titans will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Wednesday December 8th, it has been announced.

Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Raven and many others.

The drama series is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, Savannah Welch and Vincent Kartheiser. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats. Jay Lycurgo will recur this season. HBO Max has renewed the series for a fourth season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.