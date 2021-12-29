ITV Sets Return Date For ‘Vera’ Season 11

Vera will return to ITV to finish airing its eleventh season from Sunday January 9th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Based on the series of novels written by Ann Cleeves, Vera follows experienced Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope as she tries to crack some of the toughest cases in Northumberland. The drama series is produced by Silverprint Pictures and stars Brenda Blethyn, Kenny Doughty, Jon Morrison, Riley Jones and Ibinabo Jack. Will Nicholson is the series producer, while Phil Hunter is the executive producer.

