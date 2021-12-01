ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Larkins’ Christmas Special

ITV’s The Larkins will return with a Christmas special on Christmas Day (Saturday December 25th) at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Larkins is set in the late 1950s and tells the story of a working-class family led by the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children, including the beautiful Mariette. The drama series is produced by Objective Fiction, Genial Productions and Objective Media Group Scotland in association with All3Media International and stars Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan, Sabrina Bartlett, Tok Stephen, Lydia Page, Liam Middleton, Lola Shepelev, Davina Coleman, Rosie Coleman, Peter Davison, Kriss Dosanjh, Amelia Bullmore, Seeta Indrani, Robert Bathurst, Stephen Hagan, Francesca Waterworth, Barney Walsh, Tony Gardner and Selina Griffiths.

In the Christmas special, in the village all the talk is of the pantomime and an ongoing spate of burglaries – Miss Pilchester, the Normans and Johnny Delamere are amongst the victims. Whilst PC Harness applies his limited gifts to finding the culprit, Mariette and Charley take their love to the next level. Pop and Ma are overjoyed to have the pair back for Christmas, but when Charley’s parents arrive to meet the Larkin clan, and the entire village is left without lighting and heating following a power cut, chaos descends on the Larkins farm.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.