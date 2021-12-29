ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Bay’ Season 3

The third season of The Bay will premiere on ITV on Wednesday January 12th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Bay is set in the unique coastal town of Morecambe and follows a police family liaison officer. The drama series, which was created by Daragh Carville, is produced by Tall Story Pictures and stars Marsha Thomason, Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher, Thomas Law and Andrew Dowbiggin.

In the show’s third season, Morecambe’s new family liaison officer DS Townsend is immediately thrown in the deep end when a body is found in the Bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the murder, whilst at the same time proving herself to new colleagues in the MIU. The pressure is multiplied when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe, proving to Jenn that a fresh start might not be quite as simple as moving to a different town.

