‘Harry Potter’ TV Series: “Nothing To Report” Says HBO Max Boss Casey Bloys

Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max Casey Bloys has responded to questioning during an interview with Vulture about the rumoured Harry Potter TV series, and his message is clear.

“There are no updates on it – that world – is really exciting, and people love it”, he said. “It would be wonderful to do that. But there is nothing – no series to report. When there is, I will let you know. But nothing to report on that.”

This aligns with Harry Potter author J.K Rowling, who posted on the rumour archive of her website on 29th January this year with a similar message: “Despite the rumour mill going into overdrive we can confirm that there are no plans for a Harry Potter TV series.”