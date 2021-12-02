Endeavor Content Boards Jo Nesbø Adaptation ‘Headhunters’

Endeavor Content has come on-board Headhunters, a corporate thriller drama series that is based on both Jo Nesbø’s novel and the prior feature film adaptation. The series was commissioned by Sweden’s C More and Norway’s TV2. Endeavor Content will handle global sales outside of the Nordics.

Headhunters follows Roger Brown, a headhunter lying and manipulating his way to success both in his career and in his love life. But one lie leads to another, and soon he is so entangled in his own stories that it becomes a danger to both himself and the people around him.

The drama series is produced by Yellowbird Norway and stars Axel Bøyum (Heimebane, Betrayed) and Martin Wallström (Mr. Robot, Parallel). Geir Henning Hopeland penned the scripts alongside Rolf-Magne G. Andersen. Geir Henning Hopeland also serves as director.

“‘Headhunters’ is an incredible thriller based on Nesbø’s fan favorite novel and the BAFTA nominated feature”, said Prentiss Fraser, Executive Vce-President, Television Distribution at Endeavor Content. “We are excited to bring the television adaptation of this hit film to the global audience.”