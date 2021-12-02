E4 Acquires Linear Rights To ‘Alex Rider’, Season 1 Set For December Premiere

Just as the show’s second season is set to debut on this side of the pond on IMDb TV, Alex Rider is getting a second UK home. E4 has secured the UK rights to Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures Television Alex Rider TV series, with the show’s first season set to premiere on the channel on Sunday December 19th at 8pm.

Alex Rider is described as a coming-of-age series that follows Alex Rider as he is coerced to work as an undercover agent at the Point Blanc academy. All the students at Point Blanc are troubled teenagers whose parents run successful global businesses, and have found themselves as outsiders due to their upbringing. The Academy is supposedly there to correct their unruly behavior.

Alex, undercover as a troubled teenager, has to call upon skills he didn’t even know he had, as he investigates the sinister truth behind Point Blanc – questioning everything he thought he knew about himself. The eight episode drama series, which is primarily based on the second Alex Rider novel Point Blanc, is produced by Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures Television and stars Otto Farrant, Vicky McClure, Stephen Dillane, Brenock O’Connor, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Andrew Buchan, Ace Bhatti, Nyasha Hatendi, Marli Siu, Earl Cave, Katrin Vankova. Nathan Clarke, Talitha Wing, Haluk Bilginer and Ana Ularu.