Disney+ & Amazon Prime Video UK Strike Deal For ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

The final season of This Is Us is getting two UK streaming homes. Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video UK have announced a deal that will see the show’s sixth and final season stream on both platforms from Thursday January 6th. New episodes will then continue to be made available every Thursday.

The first five seasons of This Is Us will also become available on Disney+ on Thursday January 6th. This Is Us began its life as a Channel 4 import, before Amazon Prime Video took over as the first run UK broadcaster with the show’s third season after Channel 4 opted not to extend their deal for the show.

On Disney+’s part, this marks the second time they have struck a “co-exclusive” deal for a show with an existing UK broadcaster, rather than clawing back the rights wholesale. They came to a similar, though admittedly not identical, arrangement with Sky for the streaming rights to The Simpsons. Both deals were made possible by the fact that, following the Fox deal, Disney now owns both shows.

This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack and Rebecca as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin, Kate and Randall searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. The drama series is produced by 20th Television and stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson. US broadcaster NBC previously announced that This Is Us will conclude its run with season six.