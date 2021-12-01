Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Abominable Snow Baby’

The Abominable Snow Baby will premiere on Channel 4 on Christmas Day (Saturday December 25th) at 7:30pm, it has been announced.

The Abominable Snow Baby tells the story of a quintessentially English town which is thrown into disarray by a huge snowfall and the dramatic appearance of a 14-foot tall Abominable Snow Baby. Shunned and feared by the local townsfolk, Snow Baby is rescued by the indomitable Granny (Julie Walters) who along with grandson Albert (Hugh Dancy), welcomes him into her home.

She showers her new pet with love and affection, changing the town’s perception and helping the community overcome their initial prejudices. David Harewood will serve as the narrator. The one-off animated special, which is an adaptation of a Terry Pratchett short story that was published as part of his book of Christmas tales titled Father Christmas’ Fake Beard, is being produced by Eagle Eye Drama in association with Sir Terry Pratchett’s indie Narrativia. It is being supported by a grant from the BFI’s Young Audiences Content Fund. Massimo Fenati is the director. The executive producers are Tess Cumming and Narrativia’s Rob Wilkins. Eagle Eye Drama’s Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino are overseeing the project as joint Creative Directors. The special will feature traditional hand-drawn animation techniques.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.