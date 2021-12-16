BritBox Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Sanditon’ Season 2

The second season of Sanditon will receive its UK premiere on BritBox UK on Monday March 21st, it has been announced.

Sanditon tells the story of the joyously impulsive, spirited and unconventional Charlotte Heywood and her spiky relationship with the humorous, charming Sidney Parker. The drama series, which is based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel that was written only months before her death in 1817, is produced by Red Planet Pictures and stars Rose Williams, Theo James, Anne Reid, Kris Marshall, Kate Ashfield, Jack Fox, Charlotte Spencer, Lily Sacofsky, Crystal Clarke, Elizabeth Berrington, Adrian Rawlins, Turlough Convery, Mark Stanley, Matthew Needham, Alexandra Roach, Leo Suter, Kevin Eldon and Adrian Scarborough.

In the show’s second season, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) is returning to the picturesque coastal resort, as the town is growing in popularity. Determined as ever to live a life less ordinary, Charlotte takes up the role of governess to Augusta Markham and Leo Colbourne both of whom soon give Charlotte a run for her money and bring her into conflict with Alexander Colbourne. Charlotte’s spirited younger sister, Alison Heywood comes to Sanditon to pursue her own romantic dream. Tom Parker (Kris Marshall) strives to rebuild Sanditon but there are many unforeseen issues awaiting him, while the secrets and lies of the dysfunctional Denhams continue to rock the foundations of the sunny seaside town. And, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love…but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?

