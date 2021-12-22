BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Toast Of Tinseltown’

Toast Of Tinseltown will premiere on BBC Two on Tuesday January 4th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Toast Of Tinseltown follows Steven Toast, an eccentric and arrogant actor determined to win the recognition he mistakenly believes he deserves. The comedy series, which is a follow-up to Channel 4’s Toast Of London, is produced by Objective Fiction and stars Matt Berry.

In the show’s opening episode, Toast is becoming increasingly angry and everyone is noticing – even Ray Purchase (Harry Peacock). There’s no chance of landing the big movie audition in this state. After a successful visit to an anger management centre, Toast is a new man and sets about apologising to all the people he’s been rude to. However, when he reveals the extent of his wrongdoing to Purchase, the pair come face to face at the Colonial Club.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.