BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘A Ghost Story For Christmas: The Mezzotint’

A Ghost Story For Christmas: The Mezzotint will premiere on BBC Two on Christmas Eve (Friday December 24th) at 10:30pm, it has been announced.

A Ghost Story For Christmas: The Mezzotint is set in 1922 and in the heart of an old English college, Edward Williams receives an engraving of an unknown country house. An imposing facade. A sweeping lawn. And, just perhaps, something else…? The adaptation, which was panned and directed by Mark Gatiss, is produced by Can Do Productions and Adorable Media and stars Rory Kinnear (Years & Years, No Time To Die), Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Downton Abbey), Frances Barber (Doctor Who, Semi-Detached), John Hopkins (Poldark, Lucky Man), Emma Cunniffe (Roadkill, Unforgotten), Nikesh Patel (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Indian Summers), and Tommaso Di Vincenzo (Dracula).

