BBC One Sets UK Return Date For ‘Gossip Girl’

Gossip Girl will return to BBC One to finish airing its first season from Tuesday January 4th at 10:35pm, it has been announced.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, Gossip Girl takes us back to the Upper East Side where a new generation of New York private school teens are being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The drama series is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios and stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. The executive producers are Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment.

