BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Worzel Gummidge: Twitchers’

Worzel Gummidge: Twitchers will premiere on BBC One on Tuesday December 28th at 7:15pm, it has been announced.

Worzel Gummidge follows the titular character, who is the Scarecrow of Ten Acre Field. The series, which is based on the books by Barbara Euphan Todd, is produced by Leopard Pictures and Treasure Trove Productions and stars Mackenzie Crook, Steve Pemberton, Rosie Cavaliero, Vicki Pepperdine, India Brown and Thierry Wickens.

In Twitchers, after a raging thunderstorm, a flock of rare choughs turn up at Scatterbrook Farm. Keen to seize the opportunity of scaring such a rarely sighted bird, Worzel enlists the help of Susan and John. But their plans are soon scuppered once word of the choughs gets around and a group of avid twitchers move in before he’s even had his chance. To make matters worse, the twitchers’ arrival forces Mr B to come to face to face with his old birdwatching rival, Lee Dangerman. With the twitchers refusing to leave, can the children come up with a plan to help scare the choughs and save Worzel and Mr B from embarrassment?

