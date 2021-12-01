BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Worzel Gummidge: Calliope Jane’

Worzel Gummidge: Calliope Jane will premiere on BBC One on Wednesday December 29th at 7:15pm, it has been announced.

Worzel Gummidge follows the titular character, who is the Scarecrow of Ten Acre Field. The series, which is based on the books by Barbara Euphan Todd, is produced by Leopard Pictures and Treasure Trove Productions and stars Mackenzie Crook, Steve Pemberton, Rosie Cavaliero, Vicki Pepperdine, India Brown and Thierry Wickens.

In Calliope Jane, Susan and John are excited when they learn that F R Peregrine’s Travelling Fair is coming to Scatterbrook for one night only. But as much as he’d love to join his friends, Worzel can’t be seen wandering around by humans. He recalls the legend of a fairground with an enchanted organ. It’s believed that, with the right music, the organ has the power to send humans to sleep so that scarecrows can enjoy the rides without the fear of being seen. At the museum, Aunt Sally finds herself agreeing to go on an adventure with another ex-fairground attraction, Calliope Jane, and it turns out Worzel isn’t the only scarecrow who wants to attend the fair. As the scarecrows descend the risk of being seen intensifies, but will the legend of the enchanted organ turn out to be true?

