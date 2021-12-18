BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Tourist’

The Tourist will premiere on BBC One on New Year’s Day (Saturday January 1st) at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Tourist tells the story of a British man (Jamie Dornan) who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive.

Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback. The drama is produced by Two Brothers Pictures. The executive producers are Harry and Jack Williams, Christopher Aird, Chris Sweeney and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.