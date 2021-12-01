BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Girl Before’

The Girl Before will premiere on BBC One on Sunday December 19th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Girl Before tells the story of Jane, who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect. There’s just one catch: occupants have to abide by his list of exacting rules. Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor Emma, she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before. The four-part drama, which hails from JP Delaney, is produced by 42 and stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy. Lisa Brühlmann is the director. The executive producers are Eleanor Moran, Rory Aitken, Ben Pugh, Ben Irving, JP Delaney and Lisa Brühlmann.

