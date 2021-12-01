BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas’

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas will premiere on BBC One on Christmas Eve (Friday December 24th) at 6pm, it has been announced.

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas sees Shaun’s seasonal excitement turn to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present? Prepare for a ‘Santastic’ adventure as everyone learns the true value of Christmas! The special is is produced by Aardman and features the voices of Justin Fletcher, Marcus Brigstocke, Anna Leong-Brophy and Laura Aickman.

