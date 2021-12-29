BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Rules Of The Game’

Rules Of The Game will premiere on BBC One on Tuesday January 11th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Rules Of The Game follows Sam, a hard-headed manager at a family-run business in the North West. However, when Sam arrives at work one day to find a dead body in the office reception she is forced to reckon with not only murky behaviour in the present, but murderous secrets from the past as well.

The four-part drama is produced by The Forge and stars Maxine Peake (Silk), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey), Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes), Kieran Bew (Warrior), Ben Batt (Scott & Bailey), Callie Cooke (The Stranger), Katherine Pearce (Three Girls) and Zoë Tapper (Liar). Ruth Fowler penned the scripts. The executive producers are George Faber and Mark Pybus for The Forge, and Lucy Richer and Ayela Butt for the BBC. Simon Meyers is the series producer, while Jennifer Sheridan is the director.

