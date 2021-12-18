BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ New Year’s Special

The Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s special will premiere on BBC One on New Year’s Day (Saturday January 1st) at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Brendan O’Carroll, Mrs Brown’s Boys follows family matriarch Agnes Brown and her close-knit family. The comedy series, which is produced by BBC Scotland/BBC Studios and BOCPIX in association with RTE, stars Brendan O’Carroll, Jennifer Gibney, Fiona O’Carroll, Danny O’Carroll, Pat Shields, Dermot O’Neill, Amanda Woods, Eilish O’Carroll, Paddy Houlihan, Martin Delany, Damien McKiernan, Gary Hollywood and Conor Moloney.

In the New Year’s special, this New Year is all about reconciliation and fresh starts in the Brown household but not everyone seems to have got the message. Grandad’s brother, Micky, is fresh out of prison when he decides to stop by for a visit. Everyone except Grandad is suspicious when he shows up asking for five thousand euro to invest in a South African gold mine. Winnie, inspired by Cathy’s book, is on a daredevil mission to change the trajectory of her life while Mrs Brown’s boys are forced to have a heart to heart.

