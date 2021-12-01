BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ 2021 Christmas Special

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special will premiere on BBC One on Christmas Day (Saturday December 25th) at 10:20pm, it has been announced.

Created by Brendan O’Carroll, Mrs Brown’s Boys follows family matriarch Agnes Brown and her close-knit family. The comedy series, which is produced by BBC Scotland/BBC Studios and BOCPIX in association with RTE, stars Brendan O’Carroll, Jennifer Gibney, Fiona O’Carroll, Danny O’Carroll, Pat Shields, Dermot O’Neill, Amanda Woods, Eilish O’Carroll, Paddy Houlihan, Martin Delany, Damien McKiernan, Gary Hollywood and Conor Moloney.

In the Christmas special, it’s Christmas in Finglas once again. Agnes has been recruited to the church choir, but she’s under strict instructions from Father McBride that there’s to be no singing and certainly no dancing. That’s not the only thing off-limits, a Christmas tree shortage means Buster has to get even more creative than usual trying to impress Agnes by any means necessary. Meanwhile Dermot and Buster have organised this year’s festivities at Foleys and are holding a Murder Mystery night in aid of alcoholic greyhounds. What could possibly go wrong?

