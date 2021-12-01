BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Ghosts’ Christmas Special

The Ghosts Christmas special will premiere on BBC One on Thursday December 23rd at 8:30pm, it has been announced.

Ghosts is described as a multi-character sitcom set in the crumbling country pile of Button Hall, which is home to numerous restless spirits who have died there over the centuries. The comedy series is produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There and stars Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Charlotte Ritchie, Katy Wix and Lolly Adefope.

In the Christmas special, in the run up to the festive season, Kitty becomes convinced that Santa has made an early stop at Button House when Mike and Alison discover a man living in a tent on their grounds. The ghosts’ advice on how to deal with him leaves much to be desired, but eventually Mike and Alison learn that they have more to offer this Christmas than they realised. Jennifer Saunders guest stars.

