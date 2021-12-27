BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Father Brown’ Season 9

The ninth season of Father Brown will premiere on BBC One on Monday January 3rd at 1:25pm, it has been announced.

Based on the works of G.K. Chesterton, Father Brown is set in the 1950s and follows the eponymous Roman Catholic priest as he solves crimes in the Cotswold village of Kembleford. The drama series is produced by BBC Studios Daytime Drama Unit and stars Mark Williams, Sorcha Cusack, Emer Kenny, Jack Deam, John Burton, Alex Price, Nancy Carroll and John Light. David Lewis Richardson is the series producer. The executive producers is Will Trotter. Helen Munson is the Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime.

In the opening episode of the show’s ninth season, titled The Menace of Mephistopheles, at the Darlington estate Sergeant Goodfellow is alarmed to witness Inspector Mallory plant a murder weapon in Lawrence Darlington’s (Ralph Davis) bedroom framing him for his father’s murder. Suspecting Mallory has been compromised Goodfellow informs Father Brown and the gang. A desperate Mallory is forced to admit that his wife and two children have been taken and he’s got to comply if he wants to see them again. While Mallory keeps up appearances and does everything the kidnapper says, Father Brown and the gang, with the help of local barmaid Shelly (Melissa James) start to piece together what they know about the mystery man. Mallory realises it must be connected to his past somehow. But can they work out who is behind the kidnap and why in time to save Mallory’s family?

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.