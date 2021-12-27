BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Death In Paradise’ Season 11

The eleventh season of Death In Paradise will premiere on BBC One on Friday January 7th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Death In Paradise was created by Robert Thorogood and follows a British detective and his local police team as they investigate crimes on the tropical island of Saint Marie. The drama series is produced by Red Planet Pictures and stars Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert, Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Don Warrington and Shantol Jackson.

The show’s eleventh season, will see Saint Marie’s crime fighting team investigating yet more deadly cases. When a skydiver dies, apparently stabbed mid-air, the case seems impossible to crack. A murder on a golf course, a killer at a concert, a mysterious case at a rehab clinic all challenge the team’s unique expertise. Meanwhile, Florence faces a big decision when asked by the Commissioner to go undercover to solve a drug trafficking case on another island and questions whether she is ready to face her fears. Commissioner Patterson is rocked when a face from the past shows up on the island.

