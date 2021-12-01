BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Death In Paradise’ Christmas Special

The Death In Paradise Christmas special will premiere on BBC One on Boxing Day (Sunday December 26th) at 7:30pm, it has been announced.

Death In Paradise was created by Robert Thorogood and follows a British detective and his local police team as they investigate crimes on the tropical island of Saint Marie. The drama series is produced by Red Planet Pictures and stars Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert, Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Don Warrington and Shantol Jackson. In the Christmas special, as Florence leaves the island to spend Christmas with her family, the team welcome Dwayne (Danny John-Jules) with open arms to help solve a murder case.

Dwayne comes to realise he’s not only met Officer Marlon Pryce before, but he once arrested him! How will the team of old and new faces come together to unravel this murderous crime? Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Juliet Stevenson (Riviera), Stanley Townsend (Informer), Jocelyn Jee Esien (Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After), Anthony Calf (Poldark), Tessa Bonham Jones (The Trial of Christine Keeler), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Tariq Jordan (Law and Order: UK) guest star.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.