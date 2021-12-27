BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Call The Midwife’ Season 11

The eleventh season of Call The Midwife will premiere on BBC One on Sunday January 2nd at 8pm, it has been announced.

Call The Midwife is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, who was a district midwife in London’s east end during the 1950′s. The drama series is produced by Neal Street Productions and stars Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Fenella Woolgar, Ella Bruccoleri, Helen George, Laura Main, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Georgie Glen, Max Macmillan, Daniel Laurie and Zephryn Taitte.

In the opening episode of season eleven, demolition work in Poplar uncovers a long-buried secret that leads to a testing and emotional case for the team; while Sister Julienne takes on a sensitive delivery. Series creator Heidi Thomas continues to lead the writing team and serves as an executive producer alongside Pippa Harris, Ann Tricklebank and Mona Qureshi. The BBC has already renewed Call The Midwife for another two seasons, the show’s twelfth and thirteenth, which will air in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

