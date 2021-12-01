BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Call The Midwife’ 2021 Christmas Special

The Call The Midwife Christmas special will premiere on BBC One on Christmas Day (Saturday December 25th) at 8pm, it has been announced.

Call The Midwife is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, who was a district midwife in London’s east end during the 1950′s. The drama series is produced by Neal Street Productions and stars Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Fenella Woolgar, Ella Bruccoleri, Helen George, Laura Main, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Georgie Glen, Max Macmillan, Daniel Laurie and Zephryn Taitte.

In the Christmas special, it is December 1966 and Christmas promises to be a memorable one at Nonnatus House as Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding. The Nonnatus team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant Mums to be, each with their own challenging case. Luckily Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is on hand to support the team.

