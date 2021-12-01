BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Around The World In 80 Days’

Around The World In 80 Days will premiere on BBC One on Boxing Day (Sunday December 26th) at 5:50pm, it has been announced.

Around The World In 80 Days tells the story of Phileas Fogg and his valet, Passepartout, who, following an outrageous bet, take on the legendary challenge of circumnavigating the globe in just 80 days, swiftly joined by aspiring journalist Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue, who seizes the chance to report on this extraordinary story. The eight episode drama series, which is based on the Jules Verne novel, is produced by Slim Film + Television and Federation and stars David Tennant (Broadchurch), Ibrahim Koma (As Far As I Can Walk) and Leonie Benesch (The Crown).

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.