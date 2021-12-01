BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘A Very British Scandal’

A Very British Scandal will premiere on BBC One on Boxing Day (Sunday December 26th) at 9pm, it has been announced.

A Very British Scandal tells the story of the divorce of the Duke (Paul Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy), one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th Century. Famed for her charisma, beauty and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit polaroid picture – all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media.

The drama turns the scandal inside out to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time. As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace. The three-parter, which was penned by Sarah Phelps, is produced by Blueprint Pictures and is a spiritual successor to 2018’s A Very English Scandal. Chris Ballantyne is the producer, while Anne Sewitsky is the director. The executive producers are Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Diarmuid McKeown, Delyth Scudamore, Lucy Richer, Sarah Phelps, Anne Sewitsky, Claire Foy, Kate Triggs and Dominic Treadwell-Collins.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.