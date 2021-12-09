BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘Superworm’

BBC One has released the trailer for Superworm, which is set to premiere on Christmas Day (Saturday December 25th) at 2:30pm, it has been announced.

Superworm follows the eponymous character, who is a comic hero with a difference. Super-long, super-strong and big-hearted, he and his best friend Butterfly are always helping all the other garden creatures – whether he’s saving baby toad from a major road, rescuing beetle from down a well, or even becoming a skipping rope to entertain some bored bees.

Superworm too often takes all the credit. When the wicked Wizard Lizard hears about Superworm’s special skills, he decides to kidnap Superworm to help him find treasure. Despite everything, with her friend in deep trouble, Butterfly comes to the rescue, convincing the other creatures to help her with a daring plan. The special, which is latest in a long line of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler adaptations, is produced by Magic Light Pictures and features the voices of Olivia Colman, Matt Smith, Patricia Allison, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Rob Brydon and Cariad Lloyd.

Check out the trailer below: