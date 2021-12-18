BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘Doctor Who’ New Year’s Special

BBC One has released the trailer for the Doctor Who New Year’s special, which is set to premiere on New Year’s Day (Saturday January 1st) at 7pm.

Doctor Who is produced by BBC Studios and stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and John Bishop. BBC America co-produces for the U.S. market. Chris Chibnall is the showrunner and serves as executive producer alongside Matt Strevens.

The New Year’s special, which is one of three specials airing in 2022 as Jodie Whittaker’s swan-song as The Doctor, follows Sarah, who owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned. Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Quiz), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black, Enterprice) and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted, Shameless) guest star.

Check out the trailer below: