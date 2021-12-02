Amazon Prime Video UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Friday February 18th, it has been announced.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent—one that changes her life forever. She charts a course that takes her from her comfortable life on Riverside Drive, through the basket houses and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she storms the world of stand-up comedy…a course that will ultimately lead her to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and stars Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby. In the show’s fourth season, it’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander guest star.

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.