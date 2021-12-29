Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Pretty Hard Cases’

Pretty Hard Cases will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Wednesday January 19th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Pretty Hard Cases follows Guns and Gangs Detective Sam Wazowski and Drug Squad Detective Kelly Duff, where it’s not until their chance meeting during a takedown that Sam and Kelly realise they’re going after the same target. By day, they are heroes in their own particular way: skilled, tough, determined, and entertaining, fighting to do good in a broken system.

But by night, they’re both grappling with loneliness, dysfunctional families and turbulent love lives. Their friendship could help to balance each other out if only they didn’t drive one another utterly insane. The drama series is produced by Cameron Pictures in association with Canada’s national public broadcaster CBC and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, and stars Meredith MacNeill (Baroness von Sketch Show) and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is The New Black).

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.