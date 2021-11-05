Syfy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Outpost’ Season 4

The fourth and final season of The Outpost will receive its UK premiere on Syfy UK on Wednesday November 24th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Outpost follows Talon, a strong female hero and the lone survivor of a race called “Blackbloods.” Years after her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilised world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator.

The drama series is produced by Electric Entertainment and stars Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Andrew Howard, Anand Desai-Barochia, Robyn Malcolm and Kristian Nairn. In the opening episode of the show’s final season, titled Someone Has To Rule, Garret (Jake Stormoen) wants Talon (Jessica Green) to take the throne, while a mysterious assassin seeks revenge. Falista (Georgia May Foote) mourns for Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) but hatches a new plan. Zed (Reece Ritchie) wants Wren (Izuka Hoyle) to be High Priestess and uncovers a secret about her. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorvić.

