StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Shining Vale’

Shining Vale will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday March 6th, it has been announced.

Shining Vale tells the story of Pat and Terry Phelps, who cash in their life savings and move from a cramped apartment in Brooklyn, to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat’s torrid affair with Frank, their young hot handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work.

The comedy series, which was created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment and stars Courteney Cox (Friends, Cougar Town), Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets, The Kennedys), Gus Birney (Dickinson), Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, The Resident), Dylan Gage (PEN15) and Mira Sorvino (Hollywood, The Expecting).

