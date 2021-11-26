StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Outlander’ Season 6

The sixth season of Outlander will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday March 6th, it has been announced.

Outlander tells the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world where her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate affair is ignited that tears Claire’s heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

The drama series, which is based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon and developed for television by Battlestar Galactica‘s Ronald D. Moore, is produced by Tall Ship Productions and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television and stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Season six picks up where the fifth season left off after Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.