Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Big Leap’

The Big Leap will receive its UK premiere on Disney+’s Star on Wednesday December 1st, it has been announced.

The Big Leap is described as a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The series revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of “Swan Lake.” The drama series is produced by 20th Television and FOX Entertainment and stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, newcomer Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels and Anna Grace Barlow.

