Sky Max Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Lost Symbol’

The Lost Symbol will receive its UK premiere on Sky Max on Thursday November 18th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Lost Symbol follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

The drama series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Dan Brown, is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television and stars Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

Check out the trailer below:

