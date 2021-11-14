Sky Max Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Chucky’

NBCU’s Chucky TV series will receive its UK premiere on Sky Max on Friday December 3rd at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Chucky is set in an idyllic American town that is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets.

Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. The drama series is produced by UCP and stars Zackary Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Barbara Alyn Woods, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Brad Dourif and Teo Briones. Don Mancini, who penned the film franchise, wrote the television adaptation, will direct the first episode and serves as showrunner.

