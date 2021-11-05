Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Work In Progress’ Season 2

The second season of Work In Progress will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Wednesday November 17th at 9pm, with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Work In Progress follows Abby, a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke from Chicago whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. The half-hour series stars Abby McEnany, Celeste Pechous, Armand Fields, Karin Anglin, Bruce Jarchow, Theo Germaine and Julia Sweeney.

In the show’s second season, picks back up with McEnany’s character Abby in the wake of her breakup (and almost out of almonds). A 46-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke, Abby begrudgingly accepts that she’s too busy to kill herself. In fact, she’s just starting to get her head above water… when a global pandemic converges with a family emergency and forces her into uncharted territory.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.