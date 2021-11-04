Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Sort Of’

Canadian comedy series Sort Of will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Thursday November 11th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Sort Of follows Sabi Mehboob, a fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family. Sabi feels like they’re in transition in every aspect of their life, from gender to love to sexuality to family to career.

When Sabi’s best friend 7ven presents them with an opportunity to live and find themself in the “queerest place in the galaxy,” Sabi instead makes the decision to stay and care for the kids they nanny after their mom has a serious bike accident. Do they regret it? Sort of. The comedy series is produced by Sienna Films/Sphere Media and stars Bilal Baig and Amanda Cornder. It was created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.