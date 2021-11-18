Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘And Just Like That’

And Just Like That will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Thursday December 9th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

And Just Like That is the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex And The City and follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The comedy series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler. The executive producers are Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

