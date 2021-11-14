Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Yellowjackets’

Yellowjackets will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Thursday December 2nd at 9pm, with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Yellowjackets tells the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The drama series is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers) and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue).

