Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Gilded Age’

The Gilded Age will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday January 25th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

The Gilded Age is set during the American gilded age, a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. The series opens in 1882 with young Marian Brook moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell.

Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path? The drama series, which was created by Julian Fellowes, is set up as a co-production between HBO and Universal Television and stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Claybourne Elder, Linda Emond, Katie Finneran, Amy Forsyth, Michel Gill, Ward Horton, Bill Irwin, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, John Douglas Thompson, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Erin Wilhelmi.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.