Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Landscapers’

Landscapers will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday December 7th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

Landscapers follows mild-mannered husband and wife Susan and Christopher Edwards have been on the run from reality for over 15 years. When Christopher makes a startling call home to his step-mother, their role in a terrible crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade begins to emerge into the light. As their relationship is subjected to the glare of a full police investigation, the devoted couple are separated for the first time in their marriage.​

As the investigation moves forward, inspired by Susan’s obsession with old Westerns and classic cinema the fantasists cast themselves as Hollywood heroes in narratives of their own invention. Powered by Susan’s extraordinary imagination, Susan and Chris’s fantasy world provides a much needed sanctuary from real-world horrors and their own clawing guilt, but also threatens to undo them completely. The four-part drama, which is a co-production with HBO, is produced by Sister in association with South Of The River Pictures and stars Olivia Colman, David Thewlis, Kate O’Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby.

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.