Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

The second season of Euphoria will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday January 10th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

Euphoria follows 17 year old Rue, who, amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction. The drama series is produced by HBO and A24 and stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.